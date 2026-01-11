VIDEO: Nandani Sharma CREATES History, Young Delhi Capitals Star Picks Up Hat-trick In 4-Wicket Final Over In WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals' young bowler Nandani Sharma etched her name in the WPL history books on Sunday. The 24-year-old, playing just her second game in the tournament, picked up a five-wicket haul in the DC vs GG clash. Sharma picked up 4 wickets in her final over, including a well deserved hat-trick in a final display of death bowling.
Sharma is just the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick after Deepti Sharma. Overall, she is the fourth after Issy Wong, Deepti and Grace Harris. The 24-year-old is also the second Indian with a 5-wicket haul in the tournament. Sharma's figures of 5/33 rank her 5th in the best bowling figures in the league history.
More to follow..
FPJ Shorts
FOMO Out! FOBO In! What's This Workplace Trend Taking Over the Internet?
'BJP Doesn't Care For Hindus In Bhagirathpura': LoP Umang Singhar In 'Nyay Yatra' Over Indore Water Contamination
Pune Civic Polls 2026: Fire Erupts At Mobile Tower During Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Roadshow In Pimpri | VIDEO
Telangana Police Register Case Against 9 After 300 Stray Dogs Killed In Hanamkonda