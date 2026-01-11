 VIDEO: Nandani Sharma CREATES History, Young Delhi Capitals Star Picks Up Hat-trick In 4-Wicket Final Over In WPL 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Nandani Sharma CREATES History, Young Delhi Capitals Star Picks Up Hat-trick In 4-Wicket Final Over In WPL 2026

VIDEO: Nandani Sharma CREATES History, Young Delhi Capitals Star Picks Up Hat-trick In 4-Wicket Final Over In WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals' young bowler Nandani Sharma etched her name in the WPL history books on Sunday. The 24-year-old, playing just her second game in the tournament, picked up a five-wicket haul in the DC vs GG clash. Sharma picked up 4 wickets in her final over, including a well deserved hat-trick in a final display of death bowling.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Nandani Sharma, playing just her 2nd WPL game, picked up a 5-wicket haul, including a hat-trick on Sunday |

Delhi Capitals' young bowler Nandani Sharma etched her name in the WPL history books on Sunday. The 24-year-old, playing just her second game in the tournament, picked up a five-wicket haul in the DC vs GG clash. Sharma picked up 4 wickets in her final over, including a well deserved hat-trick in a final display of death bowling.

Sharma is just the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick after Deepti Sharma. Overall, she is the fourth after Issy Wong, Deepti and Grace Harris. The 24-year-old is also the second Indian with a 5-wicket haul in the tournament. Sharma's figures of 5/33 rank her 5th in the best bowling figures in the league history.

More to follow..

FPJ Shorts
FOMO Out! FOBO In! What's This Workplace Trend Taking Over the Internet?
FOMO Out! FOBO In! What's This Workplace Trend Taking Over the Internet?
'BJP Doesn't Care For Hindus In Bhagirathpura': LoP Umang Singhar In 'Nyay Yatra' Over Indore Water Contamination
'BJP Doesn't Care For Hindus In Bhagirathpura': LoP Umang Singhar In 'Nyay Yatra' Over Indore Water Contamination
Pune Civic Polls 2026: Fire Erupts At Mobile Tower During Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Roadshow In Pimpri | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: Fire Erupts At Mobile Tower During Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Roadshow In Pimpri | VIDEO
Telangana Police Register Case Against 9 After 300 Stray Dogs Killed In Hanamkonda
Telangana Police Register Case Against 9 After 300 Stray Dogs Killed In Hanamkonda
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat 93, All-Round Harshit Secure Winning Start To 2026, Gill & Co Go 1-0 Up In...

IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat 93, All-Round Harshit Secure Winning Start To 2026, Gill & Co Go 1-0 Up In...

VIDEO: Nandani Sharma CREATES History, Young Delhi Capitals Star Picks Up Hat-trick In 4-Wicket...

VIDEO: Nandani Sharma CREATES History, Young Delhi Capitals Star Picks Up Hat-trick In 4-Wicket...

GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals |...

GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals |...

VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi...

VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi...

Tata Mumbai Marathon: Fast And Fabulous Field Promises Exciting Record Runs In 2026

Tata Mumbai Marathon: Fast And Fabulous Field Promises Exciting Record Runs In 2026