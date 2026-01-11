VIDEO: Nandani Sharma CREATES History, Young Delhi Capitals Star Picks Up Hat-trick In 4-Wicket Final Over In WPL 2026

Nandani Sharma, playing just her 2nd WPL game, picked up a 5-wicket haul, including a hat-trick on Sunday |

Delhi Capitals' young bowler Nandani Sharma etched her name in the WPL history books on Sunday. The 24-year-old, playing just her second game in the tournament, picked up a five-wicket haul in the DC vs GG clash. Sharma picked up 4 wickets in her final over, including a well deserved hat-trick in a final display of death bowling.

Sharma is just the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick after Deepti Sharma. Overall, she is the fourth after Issy Wong, Deepti and Grace Harris. The 24-year-old is also the second Indian with a 5-wicket haul in the tournament. Sharma's figures of 5/33 rank her 5th in the best bowling figures in the league history.

