 IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat 93, All-Round Harshit Secure Winning Start To 2026, Gill & Co Go 1-0 Up In Thrilling Clash
Virat Kohli's fine 93 with valuable contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Harshit Rana ensured India secured a 4-wicket win in Vadodara over New Zealand on Sunday. Chasing 301 to win, India got to the target with on over to spare. The Men in Blue go 1-0 up in the three-match series despite Kyle Jamieson's heroics for the Kiwis.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
India sealed a 1-0 series lead with a fine all-round performance in Baroda on Sunday.

Chasing 301 to win, India were in complete control when Kohli departed in the 40th over but a flurry of wickets saw the home side going over the line with 306 for six in 49 overs.

Kohli fell a few runs short of what could have been his 54th ODI century when India needed 67 from 66 balls with seven wickets in hand. Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer followed him soon in the dressing room, giving New Zealand a real chance to clinch the game.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell stood tall with a stroke-filled half-century to help New Zealand post 300 for eight. Mitchell, ranked world No. 3 behind India superstars Kohli and Rohit, lived up to expectations with a gritty knock which gave New Zealand a much-needed impetus amid middle order collapse.Mitchell clobbered five fours and three sixes to make 84 off 71 balls.

article-image
