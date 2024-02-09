Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy: Leading Players For 7-Lakh Maharashtra Open Carrom

Leading carrom players from across the country and overseas will be seen in action during the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) organized Rs seven lakh prize-money Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger’s Trophy, scheduled to commence at the Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar from Tuesday, February 13.

A total of 503 top-quality players from 18 states of India and players from Sri Lanka, Maldives and Singapore have confirmed their participation in this competition, which will be a men’s singles event.

The winner of this challenger competition, sponsored by Life Insurance Corporation of India, will be presented with a handsome champions’ prize of Rs 1.50 lakh and a trophy. The runner-up will pocket a prize of Rs one lakh and a trophy. The Third place winner will receive a prize of Rs 75,000 and the fourth placed winner will be awarded Rs 50,000. The four losing quarter-finalists will be awarded Rs 25,000 each.

In addition cash prizes will be given to the players reaching the round of 32. Players will also receive an award of Rs 1000 for each White Slam or Black Slam in the first round and Rs 2000 for each White Slam and Black Slam from the semi-final round.

Siska Carrom Boards and Carrom coins of the company, which is the equipment partner, will be used in the tournament.

Former world champions RM Shankara, Yogesh Pardeshi, Prashant More, and current world champion Sandeep Dive Vidman, who is world number one along with 21 international players will be the star attractions of this tournament.

Former International Cup winner Riaz Akbar Ali from Maharashtra, former Asian winner Sandeep Devrukhkar, former Asian winner Prakash Gaikwad, former SAARC and Asian winner Hidayat Ansari, current International Swiss League winner Mohammad Ghufran, National winner Yogesh Dhongde, Inter National player Abhijit Tripankar and Anil Mundhe, Karnataka international carrom player Zaheer Pasha, Tamil Nadu international players R Arokyaraj and K Ramesh Babu, Vidarbha former international national cup winner Irshad Ahmed, Tamil Nadu national federation cup winner Magesh Devaraj and Maharashtra former national federation cup winner Pankaj Pawar will also take part in the competition

At least six matches will be telecast live at a time on YouTube channel of Maharashtra Carrom Association.

The Maharashtra Carrom Association has made some changes in the rules of this competition to create a challenge and to attract more spectators’ viewership. Three sets of six boards of 25 points each will be the format.