360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Chess Tournament: Smooth Sailing For Seeded Players

It was an easy outing for seeded players, who advanced without much ado in the 3rd leg of the 360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Chess tournament.

The top seeded players who secured victories include International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni (ELO 2193), Raghav Srivathsav (ELO 1980), Amardeep Bartakke (ELO 1961), Rachit Gurnanai (ELO 1773), Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1739), and Sanjeev Mishra (ELO 1689).

The tournament, hosted at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture, has drawn 114 players, including 52 FIDE-rated competitors who will contend for a prize pool of Rs.2.50 Lakhs, featuring a first prize of Rs.50,000/-.

The 7-round tournament is organized by the Indian Chess School under the auspices of the All India Chess Federation and the Maharashtra Chess Association, and will continue to be played daily until February 11, 2024.

Key Results of Round 1:

Anayah Tulsyan (0) lost to (1) Kulkarni Vikramaditya

Raghav Srivathsav (1) beat (0) Argha Gupta

Atharv Raj (0) lost to (1) Bartakke Amardeep

Rachit Gurnani (1) beat (0) Atharva Shah

Kherdekar Arnav (1) beat (0) Ayushmaan Pal

Bang Nitya (0) lost to (1) Mishra Sanjeev

Bhawsar Ashwath (1) beat (0) Chaitya Dhaval Vora

Choudhary Arjun (0) lost to (1) Kapadi Yash

Joglekar Abhijit (1)beat (0) Dhairya Parekh

Dheer Bafna (0) lost to (1) Kush Agarwal

Ishaan Tendolkar (1) beat (0) Dhiwansh Bafna

Doshi Triaansh (0) lost to (1) Soni Deepak

Pawar Sohum (1) beat (0) Ekagra Mehar

Garg Aditya (0) lost to (1) Yuti Patel