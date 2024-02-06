Australia Become 2nd Team After India To Play 1000 ODIs In Men's Cricket

By: Aakash Singh | February 06, 2024
Bangladesh have so far played 435 ODIs since featuring in their first in 1986 against Sri Lanka. However, they have managed only 157 wins ever since.
(Credits: Twitter)
Zimbabwe played their first ODI back in 1983 and have featured in 572 matches in the format ever since. Zimbabwe have won 151 of those with 398 resulting in losses.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa took part in their first ODI in 1991 against India. The Proteas have since then played 672 matches, emerging victorious in 410 of those and losing 235.
(Credits: Twitter)
2019 World Cup winners England have featured in 797 ODIs, having played their first way back in 1971. England have won 400 of them.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand have played 824 ODIs since participating in their first in 1973 against Pakistan. The Kiwis have won 379 out of 824 ODIs thus far.
(Credits: Twitter)
Asian giants Sri Lanka played their 1st ODI in 1975 against the West Indies and have featured in a staggering 912 matches in the format. The Island nation has emerged victorious in 417 of them.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan have played 970 ODIs ever since making their debut in the format in 1973 against New Zealand. The Men in Green have won 512 ODIs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia played their 1000th ODI when they faced West Indies in Canberra on February 6th, Tuesday. The Men in Yellow have won 609 games out of these.
(Credits: Twitter)
India have featured in the most ODIs in history, playing 1055 matches since their first in 1974 against England. The Men in Blue have won 559 of them.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!