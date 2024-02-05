WTC 2024-25: India Jump To 2nd Spot On Points Table After Vizag Test Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 05, 2024
Reigning World Test Champion Australia retained the top spot on WTC 2023-24 points table despite 1-1 series draw after losing The Gabba Test against West Indies
Credits: Twitter
Two-time World Test finalists Team India jumped from 6th position to 2nd spot after making comeback win in the 2nd Test against England in Vizag
Credits: Twitter/BCCI
Proteas are on the 3rd spot on the WTC Points and currently playing the first Test of the 2-match series against New Zealand away from home
Credits: Twitter/CSA Proteas Men
Former World Test Champion New Zealand sit on the 4th spot on the points table and are playing the first Test of 2-match home series against South Africa
Credits: Twitter
Bangladesh are on the fifth position after playing just two matches, with a win and a defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing WTC cycle
Credits: Twitter
Pakistan are on the sixth spot after three-match Test series whitewash against Australia away from home in January 2024
Credits: Twitter
West Indies moved to the seventh spot on the WTC points table after historic The Gabba win against Australia, ending 27-year wait to defeat Aussies in their backyard
Credits: Twitter
England slipped to the eighth position after losing the second Test of the five-match series against India in Vizag
Credits: Twitter
Sri Lanka sit at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win the match in the ongoing WTC cycle. Sri Lanka's win against Afghanistan not taken into account as the latter team not part of WTC
Credits: Twitter