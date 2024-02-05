WTC 2024-25: India Jump To 2nd Spot On Points Table After Vizag Test Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 05, 2024

Reigning World Test Champion Australia retained the top spot on WTC 2023-24 points table despite 1-1 series draw after losing The Gabba Test against West Indies

Two-time World Test finalists Team India jumped from 6th position to 2nd spot after making comeback win in the 2nd Test against England in Vizag

Proteas are on the 3rd spot on the WTC Points and currently playing the first Test of the 2-match series against New Zealand away from home

Former World Test Champion New Zealand sit on the 4th spot on the points table and are playing the first Test of 2-match home series against South Africa

Bangladesh are on the fifth position after playing just two matches, with a win and a defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing WTC cycle

Pakistan are on the sixth spot after three-match Test series whitewash against Australia away from home in January 2024

West Indies moved to the seventh spot on the WTC points table after historic The Gabba win against Australia, ending 27-year wait to defeat Aussies in their backyard

England slipped to the eighth position after losing the second Test of the five-match series against India in Vizag

Sri Lanka sit at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win the match in the ongoing WTC cycle. Sri Lanka's win against Afghanistan not taken into account as the latter team not part of WTC

