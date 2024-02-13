 Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger’s Trophy: Lankan Gihan Chamara and Maldives' Ibrahim Hujaan Ali Register Fighting Victories
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Gihan Chamara of Sri Lanka and (SRI) and Ibrahim Hujaan Ali of Maldives enjoyed smooth sailing cruising to victories in their respective first round matches of the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) organized Rs seven lakh prize-money Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger’s Trophy 2023-2024, at the Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sri Lankan quickly settled down and charged to a quick 25-0, 25-12 win against India’s Sanjay Desai to advance to th second round. On an adjacent board, Ali faced a bit of opposition from India’s Habiboddin S. Shaikh, but managed to produce some brilliant efforts to carve out a deserving 23-13, 25-5 win to also move ahead.

However, Hassan Nazim of Maldives was not as fortunate and after taking the first crashed out losing to India’s Sudhir Mahapure in three sets at 23-1, 6-25, 8-25 in another first round encounter.

Meanwhile, Indian contenders Anant Bhute and Dinesh Pol gallantly fouht back to record come from behind victories. Bhute narrowly lost the first set but played with greater determination in the next two to defeat compatriot Ashok Gangavane 15-17, 15-8, 25-1.

Pol also suffered a setback against countryman Pinkesh Karia losing the opening set. But, he bounced back in style to pocket the next two sets to complete a deserving 9-15, 20-4, 11-10 victory and progress to the second round.

Results – Rourd-1: Gihan Chamara (SRI) bt Sanjay Desai (IND) 25-0, 25-12;

Dinesh Pol (IND) bt Pinkesh Karia (IND) 9-15, 20-4, 11-10’

Ibrahim Hujaan Ali (MDV) bt Habiboddin S. Shaikh (IND) 23-13, 25-5;

Sudhir Mahapure (IND) bt Hassan Nazim (MDV) 1-23, 25-6, 25-8;

Anant Bhute (IND) bt Ashok Gangavane (IND) 15-17, 15-8, 25-1;

Fayyaz Shaikh (IND) bt Somaskandan Vancheeswaran (IND) 25-11, 7-15, 25-0;

Muzafar Shaikh (IND) bt Srinivas Kedar (IND) 14-6, 15-16, 17-15;

Ravi Waghmare (IND) bt Ajay Mohite (IND) 18-6, 6-14, 19-2;

Prakash Solanki (IND) bt Tushar Bhoir (IND) 19-5, 20-14;

Sarthak Kerkar (IND) bt S. Nazeer (IND) 17-15, 11-8;

Sandeep Jogale (IND) bt Anil Bodhare (IND) 9-11, 24-0, 25-2.

