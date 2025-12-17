'Conditions Are Awful, Might Never See Him Again': Sons Of Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan Express Concerns Over His 'Psychological Torture' In Rawalpindi Jail

Sons Of Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan Express Concerns Over His 'Psychological Torture' In Rawalpindi Jail | FPJ

London: Former jailed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons expressed concerns over their father's condition in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison. According to Khan's sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan, the former Pakistan PM is lodged in a "death cell" and is being "tortured". In an interview with Sky News, Kasim even said that the condition of the cell where Khan is living is very awful and his family might never see him again.

"He's been in a solitary confinement cell for over two years where he's had filthy water, he is around inmates who are dying of hepatitis, the conditions are disgusting and also he is completely isolated from any human contact," Kasim told the media house.

What an exemplary upbringing @Jemima_Khan has provided for IK's sons. Both young men demonstrate remarkable selflessness, deeply respecting their father's lifelong mission & steadfastly supporting him, rather than urging him to compromise his principles.#ReleaseImrankhan pic.twitter.com/iBexRXxuMX — Ghulam Fatima (@ghulamfatima03) December 17, 2025

He said things are getting worse day by day. Kasim even alleged that the former Pakistan PM was being subjected to "psychological torture", as even guards of the prison were not allowed to communicate with him.

Khan's elder son, Sulaiman, told the media house that his father spends over 23 hours a day in a "death cell" and the situation of that cell is completely substandard and does not meet conditions set by international law.

Notably, claims of the Pakistan PM's sons are similar to what his sister Uzma Khan said earlier this month after meeting him in the Adiala jail. She had also alleged that Khan was facing isolation and was under psychological strain.

Khan has been lodged at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on corruption charges since August 2023.

In October this year, Khan slammed Army chief Asim Munir for turning Pakistan into a "hard state" through force.

Recently, rumours of the former PM's death surfaced online, after which his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers staged protests outside the prison.