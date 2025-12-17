 'Conditions Are Awful, Might Never See Him Again': Sons Of Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan Express Concerns Over His 'Psychological Torture' In Rawalpindi Jail
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have alleged he is being held in a “death cell” at Adiala jail and subjected to psychological torture and isolation. They claim inhumane conditions violating international norms. Similar concerns were earlier raised by Khan’s sister. Khan has been jailed since August 2023 on corruption charges.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
London: Former jailed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons expressed concerns over their father's condition in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison. According to Khan's sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan, the former Pakistan PM is lodged in a "death cell" and is being "tortured". In an interview with Sky News, Kasim even said that the condition of the cell where Khan is living is very awful and his family might never see him again.

"He's been in a solitary confinement cell for over two years where he's had filthy water, he is around inmates who are dying of hepatitis, the conditions are disgusting and also he is completely isolated from any human contact," Kasim told the media house.

He said things are getting worse day by day. Kasim even alleged that the former Pakistan PM was being subjected to "psychological torture", as even guards of the prison were not allowed to communicate with him.

Khan's elder son, Sulaiman, told the media house that his father spends over 23 hours a day in a "death cell" and the situation of that cell is completely substandard and does not meet conditions set by international law.

Notably, claims of the Pakistan PM's sons are similar to what his sister Uzma Khan said earlier this month after meeting him in the Adiala jail. She had also alleged that Khan was facing isolation and was under psychological strain.

Khan has been lodged at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on corruption charges since August 2023.

In October this year, Khan slammed Army chief Asim Munir for turning Pakistan into a "hard state" through force.

Recently, rumours of the former PM's death surfaced online, after which his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers staged protests outside the prison.

