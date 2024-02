Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger's Trophy: Zaid Ahmed Farooquee And Zaheer Pasha To Clash In The Final

Zaid Ahmed Farooquee and Zaid Pasha will clash in the final of the Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger's Trophy 2023-24, at the Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Farooquee beat Prashant More 22-4, 10-7 while Zaheer Pasha beat Yogesh Dhongade 20-2, 7-20, 23-5 in the semifinal matches on Friday.

Earlier, former world champion Prashant More of India showed his class posting a straight sets 17-1, 24-6 win against countryman and former National champion Mohammad Ghufran in the quarter-final.

In another quarterfinal encounter, former National champion Zaheer Pasha brushed the challenge from giant-killer Abhishek Chavan cruising to 14-9, 14-7 win in an all-India contest.

In other last eighth round matches, Yogesh Dongade defeated Sagar Waghmare 9-8, 21-8 and Zaid Ahmad Farooquee got the better of Mohd Wajeed Ansari 19-6, 21-10 to progress to the semi-finals.

Earlier, Prashant More put to good advantage his vast experience to overcome a spirited Irshad Ahemad in two closely fought sets at 17-16, 17-15 in pre-quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, reigning World champion Sandip Dive crashed out, losing to tamely to Abhishek Chavan in two sets at 7-22, 11-23 in a pre-quarter-final encounter.

Mohd. Wajid Ansari knocked another former World champion, when he outplayed Yogesh Pardeshi winning in two quick sets at 14-0, 20-19.

Results:

Semifinals: Zaid Ahmed Farooquee bt Prashant More 22-4, 10-7; Zaheer Pasha bt Yogesh Dhongade 20-2, 7-20, 23-5

Quarter-finals: Zaheer Pasha bt Abhishek Chavan 14-9, 14-7; Yogesh Dongade bt Sagar Waghmare 9-8, 21-8; Zaid Ahmad Farooquee bt Mohd Wajeed Ansari 19-6, 21-10; Prashant More bt Mohammad Ghufran 17-1, 24-6.

Pre-Quarter-Finals: Abhishek Chavan bt Sandip Dive 22-7, 23-11; Zaheer Pasha bt Kunal Raut 21-20, 25-6; Sagar Waghmare bt Jalaluddin Mulla 14-13, 25-0; Yogesh Dongade bt Shabbir Khan 25-6, 25-4; Mohd. Wajid Ansari bt Yogesh Pardeshi 14-0, 20-19; Zaid Ahmed Farooquee bt Ganesh Taware 9-13, 17-9, 19-13; Mohammad Ghufran bt Vikas Dharia 15-10, 5-14, 22-9; Prashant More bt Irshad Ahemad 17-16, 17-15.