 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Two Cricketing Heavyweights Collide In Dubai?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Two Cricketing Heavyweights Collide In Dubai?

Match 4 of Asia Cup 2025 will see two heavyweights in India and Pakistan collide as they will take on one another at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14, Sunday. With the match set to go ahead despite all boycott calls and on the backdrop of political tensions between the two sides, a massive crowd can be expected at the stadium.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Team India and Pakistan. | (Credits: X)

Team India did no wrong in their opening match against the UAE. Although the first two overs of pace gave no breathing room to the opposition, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy joined hands to demolish them for 57 in less than 20 overs. Later, Abhishek Sharma made merry of the target 30 off 16 deliveries as the Men in Blue chased down the target only in 4.3 overs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated Oman by 93 runs to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Although it was a more than convincing performance by the bowlers, Pakistan's batting was put under pressure by Oman. The Men in Green would have lost if not for Haris' 43-ball 66. Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf starred with two scalps each.

Although India appear to be a far better side on paper, the Men in Green are capable of springing up a surprise.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 squads

India sqaud: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.

