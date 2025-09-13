 Tehseen Poonawalla Blasts Pakistan Analayst For Shocking Remarks On Somnath Temple & Cricketer's Wish For Army To Enslave Indian Women Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
Indian political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has blasted a Pakistani counterpart for his shocking remark ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 showdown. With the Pakistani analyst in question backing their team to even destroy Somanth temples, Poonawalla questioned the government to give a green signal to the Asia Cup match against the arch-rivals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Tehseen Poonawaala (L). | (Credits: X)

Both India and Pakistan have had victorious starts to their respective Asia Cup 2025 campaigns, beating UAE and Oman, respectively. The two sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14, Sunday and the atmosphere is set to be electrifying at the venue, given the recent political tensions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani political analyst had said during an interaction:

"Agar aap accha khelein toh koi vajah nahin hai ki aap unhein na hara sakein. Maine is team ko bahut criticise kiya hai tamaam program mein. Lekin meri baat suno, yeh mera vatan hai, meri team hai. Yeh woh team hai jo kabhi bhi kisi bhi waqt somnath ka mandir hai na Somnath ka mandir udaake rakh deti hai. Aur K2 bhi bhasar kar leti hai. Toh yeh team se yeh ummeed na rakhein yeh toh kuch kar hee nahin sakti hai."

(If you play well, no question you can win. I have criticized this team on various programs. But this is my team and country. This is a team that can even raze Somnath temples any time. So, let's not think this team cannot do anything.)

Mentioning the same, Poonawalla wrote on X:

"A Pakistani cricket analyst says " The Pakistan cricket team can demolish our Somnath Temple, a present Pakistan Cricket player wants the Pakistan Army to enslave our women! I ask you today as an INDIAN : is this the filth we want to play cricket with?"

"With the bat, we still need to work" - Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha reflected on the 93-run victory over Oman, claiming that they are good enough to beat any team on the day. Nevertheless, the all-rounder stressed the need for working on their batting performance, stating at the post-game presentation:

"We have been playing good cricket in the last 2-3 months and we just have to play good cricket. If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team. With the bat, we still need to work. But with the bowling, it was outstanding. The spinners bowled really well."

India had defeated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match this year comfortably.

