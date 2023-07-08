MS Dhoni Shares Video On Instagram After 5 Months, CSK Thank 'Thala' For 'Dharisanam After A Long Time'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni broke the internet on Saturday as he posted a video from his birthday celebration at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni turned 42 on July 8 and had a simple little celebration with his dogs.

The reclusive Dhoni posted a video on his Instagram account after five months and all his fans are going ga-ga over it.

The video shows Dhoni cutting a small cake with his four dogs. He eats a few pieces before giving one each to his dogs - two Huskies, a German Shephard and an Indie.

He also thanked his fans and followers for wishing him on his birthday.

"Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday," Dhoni captioned the post which has already been liked by nearly 20 lakh of his followers within an hour.

His Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings were one of the first ones to react to the post. CSK thanked Dhoni for appearing on Instagram after a long time and sharing a glimpse of his personal life with the fans.

"Thanks Thala for the Dharisanam after a long time," CSK wrote on the post.

A few of his fans also reached his residence to catch a glimpse of Dhoni on his birthday. Thala obliged by waving at them from the terrace of his house.

Dhoni's IPL future unknown

Dhoni has been off the radar ever since he won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title with CSK for a record-equalling fifth time this season.

He led CSK to victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in May.

It is still not clear as to whether Dhoni will return to the field again with CSK in next year's IPL as he himself isn't sure about his future plans regarding cricket.

Dhoni and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma are the only two captains to have led their respective franchises to five IPL titles. MSD also has two Champions League T20 titles to his credit.