R Ashwin Shuts Down 'All Gossip Mongers' After Not Wishing MS Dhoni: 'This Will Be My Last Birthday Wish'

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hit back at all the trollers who went after him for not wishing MS Dhoni 'happy birthday' on Twitter even as the legendary cricketer turned 42 on Friday.

Ashwin had earlier reacted on Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal's decision to opt out of retirement and about Ben Stokes's innings in the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley on Friday.

He faced criticism from his fans and followers for not tweeting to wish Dhoni.

Ashwin therefore, took to social media late evening to wish Dhoni, but also made it clear that he would not be doing this again for anyone on Twitter again.

"Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. Happy birthday Mahi bhai

"#disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them.

"The disclaimer was for all gossip mongers and story spinners," Ashwin tweeted.

Dhoni's illustrious career

Born in Ranchi, Bihar, Dhoni made his Test debut in against Sri Lanka in 2005, while he played his last game in the longest format against Australia in December 2014.

Dhoni led Team India to title triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup at home and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni is the only India captain to guide the country to title wins in every ICC trophy played during his time.

He recently guided Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL title, making the Chennai franchise the joint most successful side in the lucrative domestic tournament with five trophies, the same as the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.