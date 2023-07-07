From Hardik Pandya To Rishabh Pant: Cricketing Fraternity Pour In Their Birthday Wishes For MS Dhoni

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Happy birthday my favourite: Hardik Pandya
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni: Suresh Raina uploads a video to wish the keeper-batter.
(Credits: Twitter)
Happiest birthday @msdhoni bhai: Mayank Agarwal
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Wishing the legend and the greatest ever to play the sport a very happy birthday: Ambati Rayudu
(Image Credits: Twitter)
My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai: Ravindra Jadeja
(Image Credits: Twitter)
An icon, legend & inspiration. Happy birthday Mahi Bhai: Kuldeep Yadav
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Happy birthday Mahi bhai: Yuzvendra Chahal
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Warmest birthday wishes to the leader, the legend, and my brother: Robin Uthappa
(Image Credits: Twitter)
May God continue to shower you with endless blessings. Happy birthday. Happy birthday @msdhoni bhai: Mohammed Shami
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Happy Birthday,Mahi Bhaiya. Enjoy your special day: Smriti Mandhana
(Image Credits: Twitter)
7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man: Virender Sehwag
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Happy birthday @mahi7781 bhai: RCB cricketer Suyash Prabhudessai
(Credits: Twitter)
Happy birthday Mahi bhai aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai . Happy birthday @mahi7781: Rishabh Pant
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Happy Birthday Bahubali MS Dhoni: Harbhajan Singh
(Image Credits: Twitter)