From Hardik Pandya To Rishabh Pant: Cricketing Fraternity Pour In Their Birthday Wishes For MS Dhoni

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023

Happy birthday my favourite: Hardik Pandya

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni: Suresh Raina uploads a video to wish the keeper-batter.

(Credits: Twitter)

Happiest birthday @msdhoni bhai: Mayank Agarwal

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Wishing the legend and the greatest ever to play the sport a very happy birthday: Ambati Rayudu

(Image Credits: Twitter)

My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai: Ravindra Jadeja

(Image Credits: Twitter)

An icon, legend & inspiration. Happy birthday Mahi Bhai: Kuldeep Yadav

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Happy birthday Mahi bhai: Yuzvendra Chahal

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Warmest birthday wishes to the leader, the legend, and my brother: Robin Uthappa

(Image Credits: Twitter)

May God continue to shower you with endless blessings. Happy birthday. Happy birthday @msdhoni bhai: Mohammed Shami

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Happy Birthday,Mahi Bhaiya. Enjoy your special day: Smriti Mandhana

(Image Credits: Twitter)

7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man: Virender Sehwag

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Happy birthday @mahi7781 bhai: RCB cricketer Suyash Prabhudessai

(Credits: Twitter)

Happy birthday Mahi bhai aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai . Happy birthday @mahi7781: Rishabh Pant

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Bahubali MS Dhoni: Harbhajan Singh

(Image Credits: Twitter)