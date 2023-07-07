Old Video Of MS Dhoni Giving Ride To A Guard Goes Viral (WATCH)

MS Dhoni gave a ride to a guard. | (Credits: Screengrab)

It's no secret that MS Dhoni lives a lavish freestyle and has everything king size in his arsenal. One of the properties he owns is a farmhouse in Ranchi which is massive and has a grand entrance. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the legendary keeper-batter could be seen giving a ride to a guard till the entrance.

Dhoni gave the guard a ride and went back in his lavish two-wheeler to the farmhouse. Named Kailash Pati, the 42-year-old's farmhouse possesses a mesmerising landscaping across the compound. According to Architectural digest, it took more than three years to complete and exemplifies Dhoni's love for nature, indoor plants, timber, and marble flooring.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in international cricket:

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been one of the most influential cricketers as he brought India several laurels. Having made his international debut in 2004, he went on to play 350 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 98 T20Is in 2019. Under him, Team India has won the top prize across formats and started with leading the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup victory title in 2007 by defeating Pakistan in the final.

As far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) goes, he the joint-most successful skipper in its history, scripting five title wins for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The star cricketer also captained the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016, but the franchise had a forgettable season. Despite his age and diminishing ability, the veteran has hinted at returning to play in IPL 2024.