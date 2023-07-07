'Often Resorts To Using Abusive Language': Ishant Sharma Reveals Not So Cool Side To MS Dhoni

In a recent revelation, 34-year-old former Indian bowler Ishant Sharma has shed light on the demeanor of former captain MS Dhoni during their time on the cricket field. With a shared experience of over 150 matches and having spent time together in the dressing room, Sharma has unveiled some interesting insights about the renowned captain.

Being cool and calm not his strength

Challenging the widely held perception, Ishant Sharma has come forward to claim that the moniker "Captain Cool" does not accurately depict Dhoni's behavior on the pitch. According to Sharma, Dhoni was frequently observed to be aggressive in his choice of language during matches, revealing a side that was far from the composed image he projected.

Speaking on the TRS Clips YouTube channel, Ishant Sharma expressed, "Mahi bhai has many strengths. But being calm and cool isn't one of them. He often resorts to using abusive language on the field, and I've personally witnessed it," he said.

“Whether it’s during the IPL or with the Indian team, people are always around him. You’ll find someone or another sitting with Mahi bhai. It’s like the feeling of being in a village, just missing the trees,” he added.

Won't accept mediocrity

The pacer from Delhi also mentioned that it was uncommon for MS Dhoni to express anger. Nevertheless, he recalled a particular incident during a Test match when Dhoni became visibly agitated due to Ishant's failure to collect a throw accurately.

“I’ve never seen Mahi bhai angry, except when he threw the ball, and it went down. When he threw it the first time, I saw that look. The second throw was even stronger, and the ball went down,” Ishant said.

The third throw, he said, ‘Hit it in the hand.’ He said it with an expletive,” the 35-year-old said.