WATCH: Fans Wait Outside MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse On His 42nd Birthday, Thala Waves Back From Terrace

Former India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday today and fans from all over the world are wishing MSD on social media. Wishes have also been pouring in throughout the day from all quarters of the cricketing fraternity for the legendary wicketkeeper.

Some fans also showed up at his farmhouse in Ranchi to catch a glimpse of the great man on his birthday.

Dhoni obliged them by waving back at them from the terrace of his house. A video of which is going viral on social media.

Leading cricketers from across the world, including Indian legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, among others congratulated Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday.

Tendulkar shared an image of self with the Chennai Super Kings captain and wrote, "May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!"

Sehwag posted a collage of some of the best moments he shared with Dhoni, on and off the field, and wrote, "The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses; 7 basic musical notes; 7 pheras in a marriage; 7 wonders of the world. And on 7th day of 7th month -- Birthday of a top man MS Dhoni."

Dhoni's illustrious career

Born in Ranchi, Bihar, Dhoni made his Test debut in against Sri Lanka in 2005, while he played his last game in the longest format against Australia in December 2014.

Dhoni led Team India to title triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup at home and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni is the only India captain to guide the country to title wins in every ICC trophy played during his time.

He recently guided Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL title, making the Chennai franchise the joint most successful side in the lucrative domestic tournament with five trophies, the same as the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.