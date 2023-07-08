WATCH: MS Dhoni Celebrates 42nd Birthday By Cutting Cake With His Dogs At Ranchi Farmhouse

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 42 on Friday and he had a quiet celebration at his farmhouse in Ranchi with family and friends.

Dhoni is not known for extravagant celebrations or putting out social media posts to show what he does on family occasions like these and mostly likes to stay away from the public gaze.

But Thala himself took to Instagram to share glimpse of his birthday celebrations at his home. He also thanked everyone for wishing him.

"Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday," Dhoni wrote.

The short clip shows Dhoni cutting a small cake with his four dogs eagerly waiting for him to feed them.

Dhoni eats a small piece before giving one each to his two Huskies, a German Shephard and a black Indie dog.

A few fans also reached his residence yesterday to wish the legendary cricketer. Thala Dhoni obliged by waving back at them from the terrace of his house.

A video of which also went viral on social media.

Dhoni's illustrious career

Born in Ranchi, Bihar, Dhoni made his Test debut in against Sri Lanka in 2005, while he played his last game in the longest format against Australia in December 2014.

Dhoni led Team India to title triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup at home and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni is the only India captain to guide the country to title wins in every ICC trophy played during his time.

He recently guided Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL title, making the Chennai franchise the joint most successful side in the lucrative domestic tournament with five trophies, the same as the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.