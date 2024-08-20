Love Comes At Huge Cost: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have To Pay ₹92 Lakh Per Month If He Splits With Georgina Rodriguez, Claims Report

Image: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo will have shell huge amount of money from his pocket if he and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez decide to part ways in future. Ronaldo and Georgina, who have been together since 2016, are one of the most glamorous couples in the world. However behind this relationship lies a significant financial arrangement to ensure Georgina’s security.

According to reports from Portugal’s 'TV GUIA' magazine, the couple has an agreement in place with the arrangement reportedly includes a lifelong pension for Georgina, amounting to more than £85,000 per month (₹92 Lakh).



The report further states that the legal agreement includes the transfer of ownership of Ronaldo’s luxurious mansion in Madrid to Georgina. The property, located in the exclusive La Finca area, was purchased by Ronaldo in 2010 for £4.2 million and spans 950 square meters within a 4,000 square meter estate.

Ronaldo, boasts a staggering net worth of around £500 million having played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and currently earns £173 million a year in Saudi Arabia alone, with millions more flowing in from sponsorship deals.

Cristiano Ronaldo family

Cristiano Ronaldo has five children, two of whom he shares with Georgina Rodriguez. His eldest son, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010, but the identity of his mother has never been revealed. In 2017, Ronaldo welcomed twins, Mateo and Eva, via a surrogate.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez had their first child together, Alana Martina, in November 2017. In 2022, the couple announced they were expecting twins, but tragically, they lost their baby boy during childbirth. They shared this heartbreaking news in a public statement.

Despite this tragic loss, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have remained strong, continuing to support each other and their growing family.