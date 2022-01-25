'My life with Ronaldo is just like any family', says Georgina Rodriguez in Netflix documentary

Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of football great Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of the most followed women on social media.

Her luxurious life is the subject of new Netflix documentary, I AM Georgina, releasing on Thursday to mark her 28th birthday.

However, the viewers shouldn't expect a a warts-and-all account of her rise from humble beginnings, reports The Sun.

Despite her hints at a tough upbringing, the documentary features an airbrushed look at the life of Ronaldo's lady love.

Though she insists, “Nothing in life has come easy”, I Am Georgina is the just like her Instagram account — showcasing her beautiful marriage, adorable kids and lavish spending.

Speaking about the early days of their romance, when Ronaldo picked her up from her job as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid, Georgina says: “I’d get there on the bus and leave in a Bugatti.

"I went from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet. I have millions of followers and I’m the woman of the most-followed man in the world.”

She is mother to their four-year-old daughter Alana and is pregnant with twins.

Ronaldo has three other children, whose mothers are not publicly known: 11-year-old Cristiano Jr and twins Mateo and Eva, who are four years old.

The model teases a rags-to-riches tale but the documentary’s first two episodes hardly scratch the glossy surface.

The show however features no mention of the rape allegations made against the superstar in 2005 and 2009, which were later withdrawn; nor of issues in her family amid claims from relatives the model has shut them out.

Ronaldo was first accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga — who waived her right to anonymity — in a Las Vegas hotel 12 years ago.

He settled the case out of court, paying her $375,000 in 2009, although the former model and schoolteacher later said she had signed a deal under duress.

Last year a judge rejected her attempt to sue Ronaldo for £56million over leaked documents.

The footballer has consistently denied the allegations, saying in 2018: “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

Steering well clear of those controversial topics, the show instead revels in displays of dizzying extravagance and luxury.

Georgina opens the doors to their house in Turin — where Ronaldo played for three years from 2018 with Italian giants Juventus — and Madrid, along with their private jet and £5.5million yacht.

Georgina says it took a while to get used to his extravagant lifestyle, including the £4.8million pad in Madrid he purchased when he signed for Real in a then-world record £80million transfer in 2009.

The home, in the extremely-expensive La Finca residential estate, consists of indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a football pitch where Cristiano Jr is seen practicing football.

A glimpse at the showroom-style garage showcases a fleet of luxurious cars including two Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and a Bugatti.

She says wistfully: “The first time I went to Cristiano’s house I’d get lost every time I went to the kitchen for water.

Sometimes it would take me half an hour to get back from the living room because I didn’t know the way. It was so big. Since I was a kid, I’d been used to living in small apartments.

“After half a year, I got to know where everything was.”

Now settled in as the lady of the mansion, Georgina is seen instructing an interior designer on a renovation to make the decor “more homogeneous”, saying: “Don’t mix patterns with marble, with lights. Don’t get plastic flowers. Don’t get new books.”

Their £40million property empire also includes a hill side mansion in Turin, with two adjoining villas, which became home when Ronaldo agreed his £100million switch to Juventus.

Shot before Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United last year, which saw the family shift to this country, Georgina reveals she fears the prospect of another move.

She says: “I love living in Turin. Everything is close. If we want snow, we go to the snow.

"If we want a more cosmopolitan day, we go to Milan. If we want sea we go to Monaco.

“Staying in Turin depends on many things but mostly on Cris. I don’t ask for much in that sense because at the end of the day, I’m happy at home.

“I work from home, I take care of my children and they are super-happy wherever we go because we have the resources to get them into the best schools and the best extra-curricular activities. But I would like to stay a little longer.”

Georgina is seen flying to Paris on their private jet, the interior of which has leather sofas and monogrammed pillows, to visit the studio of designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

There, she tries on dresses for a trip to Cannes.

Proving she has become more than accustomed to the lifestyle, she says: “The jet makes travel easier. If I had to be in an airport for two hours with Cristiano, I’d go insane. I’d rather not travel.”

She hosts a Grand Prix weekend in Monaco on their 90ft yacht, named CG Mare, inviting her “darlings” — a tight-knit group that includes friends from her Gucci days and big sister Ivana.

The gang were summoned, we learn, with a last-minute text,

“You always have to have your bags ready with my sister,” says Ivana.

“You never know what the next surprise will be. If you blink, you miss out on the adventure.”

Other amazing moments include Georgina’s conversation with a travel agent about their upcoming summer holiday, when she reveals a list of requirements for their private villa.

These include “many rooms and a private pool, easy access to the dock for a smaller boat and a piece of land to walk with the kids and not have to leave the villa to take them out for a stroll”.

She adds that a gym is not necessary because if there’s a spare room, “we’ll bring the machines”.

She is perhaps most passionate about discussing her wardrobe of designer clothes, shoes and bags.

She says: “I love Hermes, I love Gucci, I love Prada. It’s so feminine. I love Louis Vuitton. I love Decathlon! I love Nike. I love all brands. I have a very unique style.

“They’ve tried to change my style many times but if I don’t feel like myself, I don’t wear it. I don’t want to go out there insecure.”

Georgina seems to have avoided hiring a nanny and does work herself with a security guard driving the car.

She says: “I’m thankful I have the freedom that I don’t have to get up at 7am and get home at 9pm like many mums. I have the economic means that I can stay home.

“I’m aware I have the opportunity to look after the kids myself. They mean everything to me.”

Originally from Argentina, Georgina grew up in the Spanish region of Murcia and always had a “strong maternal instinct”.

Recalling her childhood, she says: “Before going to school, I would play with my little kitchen and the cribs.

“I would leave them ready so when I came back I would take them for a stroll around my minute house. They were well looked-after.”

Ronaldo says the children are his “whole life”, adding: “They are something I always dreamed of — having a big family.

“I’m really, really happy, knowing (Georgina) is the ideal person to give our kids a good upbringing and educate them, love them and care for them.

“With four kids, three of them are basically toddlers and if you don’t have a mother to support you in that way, even if you’re the best dad in the world, I think you end up falling short.”

When it comes to the children, Georgina is keen to portray their daily life as normal.

She says: “We’re like any other family. We have breakfast together, Cris goes to training, I get ready whatever needs to get ready.

“If I have to take care of the house, I’ll do that, or a vacation, a trip, a future career project, my children.

To me, my home is my temple, a place to wind down, I have the peace I need there.

“I feel a sense of family, I’m valued, spoiled and loved. Sometimes I think ‘Man, I’m so happy’.”

She adds: “I don’t consider myself a phenomenon but I do consider myself a fortunate woman because I know what it is to have nothing and I know what it is to have everything.

“When I was little, I used to dream of having a wonderful family, building a home.

“I used to dream of a Prince Charming by my side. And now I have one, with wonderful kids who give me so much love.

And yes, I can say, ‘Dreams do come true’.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:50 AM IST