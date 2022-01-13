Premier League: 'Not easy to change the mentality of players in a short time,' says Cristiano Ronaldo, backing Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick to come good

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has come in support of under-fire manager Ralf Rangnick, saying the coach needs time to implement his ideas and one needs to stay patient.

Rangnick had taken over as the manager of Manchester United from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United has shown improved results under Rangnick, but the criticism is not stopping for the club.

"Since he arrived five weeks ago, he changed many things. But he needs time to put his ideas across to the players. It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job. We know we aren't playing the best football but we have many games to improve," Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

"Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time. It's not that easy to change the mentality of players and the way they play, the culture, the system like that. I believe that he is going to do a good job," he added.

Under Rangnick, United has played seven games so far, winning four, drawing two and losing one.

In these matches, United has conceded just three goals, but scoring has been difficult for the club as only eight goals have come for the Red Devils in the last seven games.

Manchester United is currently in seventh place in Premier League standings with 31 points from 19 games.

The side will next square off against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:46 PM IST