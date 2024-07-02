Video: Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother In Tears As Legend Misses Penalty In UEFA Euro 2024 Fixture vs Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother (R). | (Credits: Twitter)

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's mother was spotted in tears as the star athlete missed a penalty during the UEFA Euro 2024 fixture against Slovenia on Monday. In a video surfaced on social media, the 38-year-old wore a regrettable face, while his mother broke into tears as the star athlete missed the chance to score a goal.

The incident occurred in the early minutes of the first half as Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Ronaldo's save, leaving him in tears. With the scoreline 0-0 after full time, Ronaldo had his redemption, stepping up to the fore in the penalty shootout. The legendary footballer also apologised after scoring a goal in the penalty shootout.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother cries after seeing her son miss a penalty for the Portuguese team against Slovenia.

It's amazing seeing mother and son crying for missing a penalty kick. pic.twitter.com/6G7bSVmWGx — Divine mandate (@AhuchoguOg40321) July 2, 2024

Ronaldo apologises after scoring a penalty 🐐



🫡 This is the difference of mentality of the greatest of all time and anyone else 👏 Let’s to Portugal! 💪🏼🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/7zJc7xzWZe — Svetlana (@laneksa7) July 1, 2024

"I haven't missed once all year" - Cristiano Ronaldo

During an on-field interview after the match against Slovenia, Ronaldo admitted that he was stunned by Oblak's save, given everything had gone for a goal until this game. As quoted by The Hindustan Times, he claimed:

"Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That's what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments. A direct shot to give the team the lead. I didn't manage it. Oblak made a good save. ... I have to see the penalty, I don't know if I shot well or badly, but I haven't missed once all year, and when I needed it most, Oblak saved it."

Portugal now have France awaiting in the semi-finals of the tournament.