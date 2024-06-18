‘Thala For A Reason’: FIFA Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture Ahead Of Portugal’s Euro 2024 Opener

Despite former Indian captain MS Dhoni's professional association being only with one sport, FIFA World Cup didn't cease to remember him ahead of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 opener on Wednesday. With Portugal set to lock horns with Czech Republic, FIFA paid tribute to Dhoni using Cristiano Ronaldo's picture on Instagram.

It's worth noting that both Ronaldo and Dhoni wear the same jersey number of 7. The 42-year-old Jharkhand cricketer was one of the biggest match-winners during his playing days and came to be known as one of India's greatest captains. He is the only captain in history to win all three ICC titles and plied his trade in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 90 T20Is.

Even as Dhoni continues to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he continues to captivate fans. At 42, the legendary keeper-batter is as lethal as he gets in the death overs.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to carry his form for Al-Nassr in UEFA Euro 2024:

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Portuguese will hope to carry his form from the Kings Cup to the ongoing edition of UEFA Euro 2024. The final of the Kings Cup saw Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal lock horns and resulted in a 1-1 draw, but the latter won on penalties, leaving Ronaldo in tears.

The 2020 edition of UEFA saw Portugal grouped with France, Germany, and Hungary, but finished 3rd after 1 win, 1 loss, and a draw in 3 games.