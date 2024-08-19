Video: Naseem Shah Funnily Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration During Pakistan's Practice Session Ahead Of Test Series vs Bangladesh

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was spotted doing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' celebration during the team's practice session ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on August 21.

Pakistan players have assembled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the practice ahead of the first Test of the series against Bangladesh. Shan Masood and his boys have been training intensely ever since they arrived at Rawalpindi. Players like Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed have been sweating out in the nets.

The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh will be Pakistan's first home series ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Amid the practice session, Pakistan players were involved in fun activities. Pacer Naseem Shah was seen in good spirits and entertained his teammates by showing Ronaldo's Siu celebration during the team's practice session.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration has become an iconic gesture in the world of sports, symbolizing victory and joy. Naseem's funnily doing Portugal football star's celebration went viral on social media.

Pakistan will be playing the third Test in the ongoing World Test Championship. Babar Azam-led side toured Sri Lanka, where they clinched the two-match Test series. In January-December this year, under the new captaincy of Shan Masood, Pakistan travelled to Australia for the three-match Test series. However, Pakistan was completely whitewashed by Pat Cummins-led Aussies.

The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh is Pakistan's first international assignment after early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan WTC points at stake

Meanwhile, Pakistan's series whitewash against Australia has put their World Test Championship points at stake. Pakistan have managed only two matches in their five outings in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Pakistan are currently at the sixth spot on the World Test Championship points table with Points Percentage System of 36.66%. The upcoming series against Bangladesh is crucial for them to move up in the points table and gain a spot for the WTC Final next year.

After the Test Series against Bangladesh, Pakistan will play the three Test matches against England. The series against Bangladesh and England are are critical for Pakistan to secure enough points to improve their standing in the WTC points.