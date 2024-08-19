 Video: Naseem Shah Funnily Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration During Pakistan's Practice Session Ahead Of Test Series vs Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Naseem Shah Funnily Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration During Pakistan's Practice Session Ahead Of Test Series vs Bangladesh

Video: Naseem Shah Funnily Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration During Pakistan's Practice Session Ahead Of Test Series vs Bangladesh

Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration has become an iconic gesture in the world of sports, symbolizing victory and joy.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was spotted doing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' celebration during the team's practice session ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on August 21.

Pakistan players have assembled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the practice ahead of the first Test of the series against Bangladesh. Shan Masood and his boys have been training intensely ever since they arrived at Rawalpindi. Players like Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed have been sweating out in the nets.

FPJ Shorts
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
'Need To Shift From Reactive To Preventive': Tenable's Jamie Brown On Security In Indian Banking Sector
'Need To Shift From Reactive To Preventive': Tenable's Jamie Brown On Security In Indian Banking Sector
Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan
Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan
Mumbai: BMC Resident Doctors Continue Strike; Protest On Azad Maidan After Sion Hospital Medico Assaulted
Mumbai: BMC Resident Doctors Continue Strike; Protest On Azad Maidan After Sion Hospital Medico Assaulted

The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh will be Pakistan's first home series ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Amid the practice session, Pakistan players were involved in fun activities. Pacer Naseem Shah was seen in good spirits and entertained his teammates by showing Ronaldo's Siu celebration during the team's practice session.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration has become an iconic gesture in the world of sports, symbolizing victory and joy. Naseem's funnily doing Portugal football star's celebration went viral on social media.

Pakistan will be playing the third Test in the ongoing World Test Championship. Babar Azam-led side toured Sri Lanka, where they clinched the two-match Test series. In January-December this year, under the new captaincy of Shan Masood, Pakistan travelled to Australia for the three-match Test series. However, Pakistan was completely whitewashed by Pat Cummins-led Aussies.

The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh is Pakistan's first international assignment after early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Read Also
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PCB To Host Karachi Test Without Spectators Due To Renovations At National...
article-image

Pakistan WTC points at stake

Meanwhile, Pakistan's series whitewash against Australia has put their World Test Championship points at stake. Pakistan have managed only two matches in their five outings in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Pakistan are currently at the sixth spot on the World Test Championship points table with Points Percentage System of 36.66%. The upcoming series against Bangladesh is crucial for them to move up in the points table and gain a spot for the WTC Final next year.

After the Test Series against Bangladesh, Pakistan will play the three Test matches against England. The series against Bangladesh and England are are critical for Pakistan to secure enough points to improve their standing in the WTC points.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Naseem Shah Funnily Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration During Pakistan's Practice...

Video: Naseem Shah Funnily Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration During Pakistan's Practice...

Video: West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss North Delhi Strikers'...

Video: West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss North Delhi Strikers'...

Premier League 2024: Manchester City Defeat Chelsea, Brentford & Aston Villa Off To Winning Start

Premier League 2024: Manchester City Defeat Chelsea, Brentford & Aston Villa Off To Winning Start

Video: Deepti Sharma Hits A Winning Six For London Spirit vs Welsh Fire In Women's The Hundred Final...

Video: Deepti Sharma Hits A Winning Six For London Spirit vs Welsh Fire In Women's The Hundred Final...

Recovering From Ankle Surgery, Mohd Shami Meets Nepal Team At NCA In Bengaluru; Likely To Play For...

Recovering From Ankle Surgery, Mohd Shami Meets Nepal Team At NCA In Bengaluru; Likely To Play For...