'Ladai Kare Unke Saath?' Haris Rauf Hits Back At Reporter's Question On Lack Of Aggression In India vs Pakistan Clashes; WATCH

Fast bowler Haris Rauf on Monday gave a befitting reply to a journalist who asked him about the lack of aggression between India and Pakistan players whenever they face each other nowadays.

The arch-rivals locked horns twice within a week earlier this month at the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

The first game, which was a group encounter, got washed out in Kandy due to heavy rains in the city while the second match saw India crushing Pakistan by 228 runs to reach the tournament final where the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in another dominant performance to clinch their 8th Asia Cup title in Colombo.

Rauf was in top form in the first match against India where he picked three wickets for 58 runs in 9 overs. He bowled with aggression in that game and was also seen giving a fiery send-off to Ishan Kishan, who was one of the top performers for India.

Staying on the topic of aggression, a reporter recently asked Rauf on why fans don't get to see the fire in the players more often to which he gave the perfect reply.

Rauf gives befitting reply to reporter

"Kyun ab ladai kare Unke saath? Cricket khel Rahe hain jung thodi lagi hui hai (Should we start fighting now? We are playing cricket not fighting a war).

"Aggression is very much visible. I don't know if others believe in us or not but as a team, we believe that we are the best.

"We want to give our best, we don't look at what other people are saying," Rauf hit back.

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the third time this year in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The two teams will play a group match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.