WATCH: Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet As He Hugs Haris Rauf Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup

Both India and Pakistan cricketers are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the big clash at the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday.

The match is going to be viewed by over a billion fans as both teams are going to lock horns for the first time in 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

The anticipation for the marquee clash is building up and fans just can't wait for Saturday to cheer for their favourite teams.

Even the players are hard at practice in Sri Lanka.

But just before the game, a moment of magic happened on the field when Virat Kohli met with Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf during their practice session at the stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Kohli vs Rauf Rivalry

Just over a year ago, Rauf was taken to the cleaners by Kohli in the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

And every cricket fan still remembers the straight six that Kohli hit against Rauf during the crucial run chase to get India over the line in a tight contest.

The former India captain will be expected to do the same when he takes the field on September 2 against the Men in Green.

But Rauf also will be mindful of Kohli's batting abilities and will be better prepared to take on the Indian star.

Only time will tell as to who will come out on top on Saturday, but rest assured, the match is going to be a spectacle for all those watching if weather permits a full game in Kandy.

Read Also Virat Kohli To Babar Azam: Highest Individual Scores In Asia Cup History In ODIs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)