 Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Meets His Specially-Abled Fan From Pakistan (WATCH)
Virat Kohli's adorable gesture towards his specially-abled fan from Pakistan goes viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli with his fan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the heartthrob of the cricketing fans worldwide and is mobbed by people wherever he goes. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old has always acknowledged them with all his kindness and did so with one of the fans from Pakistan when the two met at Kandy ahead of Team India's first match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday.

In a video that has gone viral over social media, Kohli met one of his die-hard fans from Pakistan, who seemed to be a specially-abled person. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old was kind enough to have some friendly conversation with him and spend some time.

Kohli remains as the key wicket for Pakistan ahead of their blockbuster Asia Cup 2023 clash on September 2nd, Saturday, in Kandy. The right-hander averages a healthy 48.73 in ODIs against Pakistan and will be raring to go after an extended break.

"Bowling is their strength" - Virat Kohli on Pakistan team

Speaking to Star Sports' on Follow the Blues LIVE, Kohli said he remains wary of Pakistan's impactful bowlers, given their ability to pick up wickets in clumps. The Delhi-born cricketer said:

"I feel bowling is their strength. And they’ve got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game anytime based on their skill set. So you have to be at your absolute best to face them."

Babar Azam and co. opened their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a comprehensive 238-run win over Nepal.

