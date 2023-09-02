'This Is The Man Virat Kohli Was Hugging': Indian Fans Slam Haris Rauf After Fiery Send-Off To Ishan Kishan (WATCH)

Indian cricket fans were not happy with Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf over his fiery send-off to Ishan Kishan after his dismissal in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match at Pallekele.

Kishan played a brilliant knock of 82 off 81 balls with 9 fours and a couple of sixes before getting out to Rauf in the 38th over.

He saved the Indian innings along with Hardik Pandya as the duo stitched a 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the team total from 66 for 4 to 204 for 4.

Kishan's seventh half-century came when he was also struggling with cramps and needed treatment on his left hamstring during his knock.

Rauf meanwhile, was all pumped up after getting Kishan out. He signalled towards the Indian dressing room after the wicket.

Fans did not like his actions and called him out for his send-off.

Someone even pointed out that Virat Kohli was seen hugging and having a friendly chat with Rauf a day before the clash.

Pandya and Kishan's rescue act

Kishan's knock was bettered by Pandya, who top-scored with 87 off 90 balls. The duo's partnership was the highest for the fifth wicket for Team India in the Asia Cup.

They joined forces after Pakistan pacers Afridi, who accounted for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf combined to reduce India to 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

India eventually got bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs with Afridi finishing with 4 wickets while Rauf and Naseem Shah grabbed three each.