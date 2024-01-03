'Just Wait For Zimbabwe Series': Pakistan Fans Troll Babar Azam For Yet Another Failure In 3rd Test vs AUS

Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter/Farid Khan

Pakistan batter Babar Azam's form has become a cause of concern again as he failed to deliver his best in the ongoing 3rd and final Test of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 3.

Azam came out to bat in a tricky situation as Pakistan were reduced to 4/2 after dismissal of openers in Abdullah Shafique (0) and debutant Saim Ayub (0). Former Pakistan captain looked in good touch as he smashed four boundaries. However, Australian skipper Pat Cummins got the better of Babar Azam again as he dismissed him for 26 off 40 balls.

Babar Azam has not yet scored a half-century in the ongoing Test series against Australia as his highest is 41. The 29-year-old managed to score only 103 runs at an average of 20.60 in five innings.

Disappointed at Babar Azam's continuous failure with the bat, Pakistan fans brutally trolled former captain. Many feels that Azam can perform well against weak teams like Zimbabwe.

Here's how Pakistan fans react to Babar Azam's failure in the 3rd Test

