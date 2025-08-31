Furious Scene! Mohammad Haris Breaks Bat In Frustration During Pakistan Vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match; Video

Image: Aatif Nawaz/X

During the UAE Tri-Series 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris was dismissed for just 1 run. Attempting a shot off Junaid Siddique, he was caught by Muhammad Jawadullah, leaving him frustrated and disappointed.

In a moment of anger, Haris smashed his bat on the ground, breaking it in the process, before walking back to the pavilion. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. Some fans sympathized with his frustration, while others criticized the outburst as unnecessary.

Despite Haris’s early dismissal, Pakistan secured a 31-run victory over the UAE. Strong performances from Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and a three-wicket haul by Hasan Ali ensured the team’s second consecutive win in the Tri-Series, boosting confidence ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a bold statement ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan reminded him that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently replied, “Dono apne hai, Inshallah.” (Both are ours, God willing.)

This short but powerful comment has gone viral, as cricket fans gear up for one of the biggest rivalries in the sport. India and Pakistan are in the same group and are scheduled to play together on 14th September. Both teams will possibly play more matches together if they reach the Super Four and the final.

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and Rauf’s message shows that Pakistan is aiming high and entering the tournament with full confidence. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.