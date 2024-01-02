AUS vs PAK: Andrew Symonds's Son Meets And Trains With Pakistan Team Players Ahead Of Sydney Test; Watch

The Pakistan cricket team had a special visitor waiting for them at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday in the form of the late Andrew Symonds's son Will.

The young boy met with the players and support staff on the eve of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.

Will Symonds had the special opportunity to train with the Pakistan players on the ground and was also a part of their team huddle before he sat down to have a chat with batting coach Adam Hollioke.

"I play a little bit of school cricket and at home. And sometimes me and mum go to the nets," Will told Hollioke.

Will also picked former captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as his favourite Pakistan players from the training session.

Andrew Symonds tragically died in a car crash at the age of 46 in Queensland last year.

Australia vs Pakistan, Pink Test

Pakistan are trailing 0-2 in the 3-Test series after the losing the first two matches by 360 and 79 runs, respectively. The third and final Test of the series will be played at the SCG from January 3.

The iconic venue will turn pink to celebrate 'Jane McGrath Day'. The Pink Test is held every year in Australia in the New Year to spread awareness about breast cancer.

Jane, who fought a long battle with breast cancer, was the first wife of Australian fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath. Jane died in 2008 from complications following cancer surgery.