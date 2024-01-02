AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: 'It's Sentimental To Me', David Warner Makes Plea For His Missing Baggy Green Cap Ahead Of Farewell Test; Watch

David Warner makes plea for his Baggy Green cap. | (Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Australian opener David Warner has sent a message, underlining his desire for the safe return of his Baggy Green cap that seemed to have gone missing in transit ahead of his farewell Test in Sydney. The 37-year-old took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted a message, stating that the cap is quite sentimental to him.

Warner will take the field for the final Test on his home ground, which is the SCG, as Australia face Pakistan in the 3rd fixture of the series. The left-hander will retire as one of the most successful Aussie openers and has over 8500 runs under his belt. The southpaw will hope to draw curtains on his Test career in the best away, preferably by mustering a century.

In a video posted on Instagram, Warner has requested to reach out if anyone finds his Baggy Green and will even return to the one who took it.

"Inside this backpack was my Baggy Green. It's sentimental to me. It's something I'd love to have in my hands walking out there this week. If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble. Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media. I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Green."

"We've gone through CCTV footage" - David Warner

Warner further revealed that they trust the hotel rooms they are accommodated in, elaborating:

"We've gone through CCTV footage, they've got some blind spots apparently. We've spoken to the Quay West hotel who we absolutely trust, they've gone through their cameras and no one has gone into our rooms."

A similar incident took place during IPL 2023 when the Warner-led Delhi Capitals players' kit bags were stolen.