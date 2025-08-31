Hole In One! MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Friends In Relaxed Outing; Check Pics

Image: Mufaddal Vohra/X

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanor on the cricket field, was recently spotted enjoying a leisurely game of golf with a few of his close friends. The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman, who has often been seen embracing sports and outdoor activities off the cricket field, seemed relaxed and in high spirits as he swung his club under the clear skies.

Photos from the outing show Dhoni sporting casual golf attire. Fans and enthusiasts quickly shared glimpses of the event on social media, highlighting that even a sports legend like Dhoni finds joy in the simple pleasures of life.

Known for his disciplined yet laid-back personality, the golf outing served as a perfect way for him to unwind, away from the pressures of competitive cricket.

For many, seeing Dhoni in a relaxed, off-field setting reinforces the human side of the superstar, reminding fans that moments of camaraderie and leisure are as cherished as the victories and accolades he has earned throughout his career.

'Thank You Cricket For MS Dhoni': England Cricket Share Heartfelt Message Displayed Outside Restaurant During ENG Vs IND 1st Test Match

Amid the excitement of the ongoing 1st Test between England and India at Headingley, a touching message spotted in Leeds has caught the attention of cricket fans worldwide. The official England Cricket Instagram account shared a picture of a restaurant window that read, “Thank you England for cricket. Thank you cricket for MS Dhoni.”

The simple yet powerful message was displayed outside a local restaurant, and it has since gone viral on social media. Shared during the Test match, the gesture stood out for its heartfelt appreciation of England’s historical role in inventing cricket, and the immense legacy of MS Dhoni, one of the game's most iconic figures.

The image was uploaded by England Cricket’s Instagram account, capturing the hearts of fans from both nations. Though Dhoni is not part of the current Indian squad, his presence clearly continues to resonate globally, even during a Test match he isn't playing in.

Cricket fans from both India and England responded warmly to the post, with many praising the mutual respect shown during a high-stakes series. While the Test at Headingley remains a fiercely competitive contest, moments like these serve as a reminder of the shared love for the sport and the legends it has produced.