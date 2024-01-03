AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner Walks Out With His Daughters In Farewell Test At Sydney; Watch Video

David Warner with his daughters at Sydney Cricket Ground | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Australian opener David Warner walked out with his three daughter for the national anthem in his final Test at his home ground in Sydney on Wednesday, January 3.

Warner is all set to retire from Test and ODI cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing 3rd and final match of the Test series against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground. The 36-year-old is donning his iconic green baggy cap for 112th and final time in his illustrious Test career.

In a viral video, David Warner can be seen standing with his daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose for the national anthem in his final Test match. The crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground gave a big applause to legendary Australian batter for his outstanding career.

Day one of David Warner's final Test match. 🏏



And early wickets fall for Pakistan.



LATEST 👉 https://t.co/DUlpIOCEjE pic.twitter.com/Q5ZDY0191D — Courier Mail Sport (@cmail_sport) January 3, 2024

David Warner was on mic while entering the field with his daughters and said, "It's pretty special to walk out with my daughters.". Meanwhile, southpaw seems to be wearing his new baggy green cap as the old one went missing ahead of the game. His backpack, containing his first baggy green cap was reportedly stolen while he was on journey from Melbourne to Sydney for the 3rd.

Warner took to social media handle and plead to return his baggy green cap, which is 'very sentimental to him.'

Australia trigger early collapse to Pakistan's batting line-up

After being put to bowl first by Pakistan skipper Shan Masood, Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood provided early breakthrough for the hosts as they dismissed Shafique Abdullah and debutant Saim Ayub for ducks and Pakistan were 4/2.

Skipper Pat Cummins yet again dismissed Babar Azam, who was looking in good rhythm for 26 by trapping the ball before the wickets at 39/3. Then, Cummins got his second victim in Saud Sakeel for 5 at 47/4.

Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan kept Pakistan's batting after Australia triggered an early collapse. At the end of first session, visitors were 75/4, with Masood and Rizwan batting on 32 and 12, respectively.