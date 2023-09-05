 Jay Shah Under Fire Over Asia Cup Scheduling Mess: PCB, Fans Livid As ACC Reverses Decision To Shift Super 4s Out Of Colombo
Jay Shah reportedly reversed the decision to host the remaining Asia Cup 2023 games in Hambantota which has left the PCB frustrated and Pakistani fans fuming.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
With reports floating around that Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches and final are likely to be shifted from Colombo to Hambantota over scratchy weather conditions, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah has reversed that decision, according to rumours.

Confusion over change in venues

Jay Shah had already invited backlash over the 2023 World Cup's itinerary as 9 matches, including the high-profile India-Pakistan clash, had to be rescheduled later.

Even the broadcast operators and the local communications service providers were instructed to relocate the facilities at Hambantota -- the dry zone venue where a drought has been experienced in the recent weeks.

But Shah reportedly reversed the decision in an email sent by the Asian Cricket Council to the participating members, confirming that Colombo will continue to host the Super 4s and final.

PCB's frustration grows

The PCB's frustration has also grown doubly due to ACC's unilateral decision-making over the matter, given Pakistan are the co-hosts of Asia Cup 2023. The PCB has called for an immediate ACC meeting to resolve the issue.

It seems that the ACC is taking decisions regarding the venue changes without consulting the other boards which has added fuel to fire.

The calls for the venues to change escalated after the India-Pakistan game on September 2nd in Kandy was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan media and fans are now expressing their anger against Shah and the BCCI over the scheduling mess.

SLC says Colombo to host remaining games

With India setting a target of 267 for Pakistan, the contest was heading for a cracking finish. However, due to persistent rain and wet outfield, not one ball could be possible in the 2nd innings.

Despite a media report confirming that all teams have agreed the shifting of remaining Asia Cup 2023 matches from Colombo to Hambantota, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva told the media that the remaining matches will stay in Colombo.

