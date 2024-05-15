Viral Pic: Sanjiv Goenka Has Casual Chat With KL Rahul After LSG's Season-Ending Defeat In Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was a model of calm despite his team losing in New Delhi on Tuesday in Match 64 of the IPL 2024.

Goenka, unlike last time, was seen having a casual chat with LSG captain KL Rahul, who flopped with the bat in the chase against Delhi Capitals.

The frown was replaced by a wry smile as Goenka patiently listened to Rahul's assessment of the loss, which has almost knocked them out of contention for the playoffs.

The businessman had faced a lot of flak on social media and from ex-cricketers after his behaviour towards Rahul following LSG's massive defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week.

Goenka therefore, made sure not to repeat his mistake and bury his anger towards Rahul by inviting the skipper for dinner at his home in Delhi before the match.

Goenka was seen hugging Rahul at his residence, a picture of which went viral before their game against Rishabh Pant's Delhi at the Kotla.

He even gave Rahul a standing ovation during Delhi's innings when he took a diving catch to dismiss Shai Hope.

DC stay alive, RR qualify

LSG's chances of qualifying for the playoffs are all but over after losing to DC by 19 runs in the capital.

The hosts rode on brilliant batting performances from Abhishek Parel (58), Tristan Stubbs (57*) and Shai Hope (38) to post a competitive 208 for 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is notorious for being a graveyard for the bowlers due to the ground's relatively small outfield.

Ishant Sharma then derailed LSG's chase early in the second innings with the wickets of openers Rahul (5) and Quinton de Kock (12) in successive overs inside the powerplay. DC eventually restricted LSG to 189 for 9 with Ishant taking 3 for 34 while Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar and Stubbs chipped in with a wicket each.

DC have kept their campaign mathematically alive with this win. They've finished their season with 14 points - 7 wins and 7 losses - and sit on 5th place ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and LSG, the last two teams left in the playoffs race.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have occupied the top two spots in the playoffs.