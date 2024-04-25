Video: Tristan Stubbs's Sensational Save Denies Rashid Khan A Six During DC vs GT IPL 2024 Clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) Tristan Stubbs's solid fielding effort was on display when he refrained all-rounder Rashid Khan's shot from going for a six during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 24.

The incident took place in the penultimate over of the Gujarat Titans' 225-run chase when Rashid attempted a six off Rasikh Salam's delivery towards long-on on the second ball of the over. Tristan Stubbs, who was stationed at the boundary line at long-on, jumped to prevent the ball to go for a maximum and managed to save crucial five runs for the hosts.

The sensational save by Tristan Stubbs proved to be a game-changing moment for Delhi Capitals as the Gujarat Titans fell just five runs short of achieving the target.

Gujarat Titans' went out down to wire as Rashid Khan smashed two fours and a six off Mukesh Sharma when the visitors required 19 runs off six balls. However, Khan's valiant effort to pull off the record-chase went in vain. Rashid Khan scored an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls at a strike rate of 190.91.