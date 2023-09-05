 Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 Matches And Final Set To Be Shifted From Colombo To Hambantota
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2023: Super 4 Matches And Final Set To Be Shifted From Colombo To Hambantota

Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 Matches And Final Set To Be Shifted From Colombo To Hambantota

As per latest developements, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches and final are expected to be shifted from Colombo to Hambantota.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Super 4 stage matches of the Asia Cup 2023 will now be held in the coastal town of Hambantota as against the original venue of Colombo. The development has emerged due to the prevailing weather conditions. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an official announcement soon regarding the same.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: India To Face Pakistan In Super 4 On THIS Date After Crushing Win Over Nepal
article-image

According to media reports, all the participating teams have been made aware of this change and the teams which have completed their league games in Pakistan, are set to travel to Hambantota. Rohit Sharma and co. played their final league match against Nepal on September 4th in Pallekele and will move there to Hambantota.

Reports have also suggested that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was also being considered as a venue; however, due to the intense heat in the country, which could pose health risks for the players, it has been scrapped. As far as Hambantota goes, reports say that the chances of rain reported is only 20 per cent, while probability of showers is over 50 per cent in the next 10 days in Colombo.

Read Also
'A Lie Can Travel Half Way Around The World': Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Rumours Over His...
article-image

Najam Sethi criticises Asian Cricket Council for choosing Sri Lanka as the venue:

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has hit out at ACC for choosing Sri Lanka as the venue and felt Pakistan and UAE should have hosted the tournament. He felt BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's rationale behind selecting Sri Lanka was flawed. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter)

"I proposed that we play five matches in Pakistan and eight in the UAE. This also they rejected and hinted at giving the Asia Cup hosting rights to Sri Lanka if we didn't budge. BCCI refused to accept their request. Only Mr (Jay) Shah can explain why these options were rejected and why Sri Lanka was accommodated against all reason, logic, and rationality. The choice of venues in Sri Lanka was also problematic as we have seen."

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will play for the 2nd time in the Asia Cup 2023 on September 10th (Sunday).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'World Cup Mein Ye Sawaal Mat Puchna': Rohit Sharma Loses Cool At Reporter's Question On Outside...

'World Cup Mein Ye Sawaal Mat Puchna': Rohit Sharma Loses Cool At Reporter's Question On Outside...

Rohit Sharma On India's Squad For ICC World Cup 2023: 'Possibly The Best 15 We Could Get, Some Will...

Rohit Sharma On India's Squad For ICC World Cup 2023: 'Possibly The Best 15 We Could Get, Some Will...

India Squad For ICC World Cup 2023 Announced: Yuzvendra Chahal Ignored Again, Sanju Samson & Tilak...

India Squad For ICC World Cup 2023 Announced: Yuzvendra Chahal Ignored Again, Sanju Samson & Tilak...

Asia Cup 2023: Team India Cricketers Present Medals To 3 Nepal Players In Dressing room (WATCH)

Asia Cup 2023: Team India Cricketers Present Medals To 3 Nepal Players In Dressing room (WATCH)

India Squad For ICC Word Cup 2023 Announced, Live Updates: Tilak Varma & Sanju Samson Left Out,...

India Squad For ICC Word Cup 2023 Announced, Live Updates: Tilak Varma & Sanju Samson Left Out,...