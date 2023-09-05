 Asia Cup 2023: India To Face Pakistan In Super 4 On THIS Date After Crushing Win Over Nepal
India and Pakistan will meet once again in a high-voltage clash in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet once again in Colombo. | (Credits: Twitter)

With India comfortably beating Nepal and progressing through to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, they will once again face Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in the tournament. The high-profile clash will take place on September 10th (Sunday) in Colombo as the two sides will look to reign supreme over one another.

India and Pakistan have already met once in the ongoing Asia Cup edition on September 2nd (Saturday); however, persistent rain and wet ground denied the fans a result. Batting first, the Men in Blue's top-order collapsed in the face of Shaheen Shah Afridi's brilliant swing bowling and Haris Rauf's pacey deliveries.

However, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya stitched a sensational and counterattacking 138-run partnership between them to put the pressure back on Pakistan bowlers. With India looking on track to score 300 at one stage, Pakistan's bowlers came back well to keep them to 266. Nevertheless, India's bowlers couldn't get a crack at Pakistan's line-up as weather stood tall.

What happened when India and Pakistan met in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup?

Meanwhile, Pakistan had beaten India during their Super 4 encounter in the 2022 Asia Cup held at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma and co. made a competitive 181 in 20 overs on the back of Virat Kohli's 44-ball 60.

However, Pakistan chased the total down with one ball to spare as Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 71 off 51 deliveries. Mohammad Nawaz's contribution of 42 off 20 deliveries and his partnership of 73 off 41 deliveries were equally critical in their five-wicket triumph.

