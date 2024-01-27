Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2024 Men’s Final: Preview, Head To Head, When & Where To Watch

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev | Credits: Twitter

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with each other in the Australian Open 2024 Men's Singles Final At Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 28.

Sinner stunned defending champion and World No.1 Novak Djokovic with four-set win, while Daniil Medevdev overcame a tough battle from two sets down against German star Alexander Zverev in the semifinals at Melbourne Major.

For the first time since 2014, Australian Open will witness the new champion in Men's Singles after Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland. Additionally, the Rod Laver Arena will not host Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open Final for the first time since 2005.

Novak Djokovic failed to make it to the Melbourne Major Final after reaching the semifinal for the first time in his career. The Serbian star's defeat to Sinner put an end to his record 33-run unbeaten streak at Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner's enroute to maiden Grand Slam final

Jannik Sinner will play first Grand Slam Final of his Australian Open 2024. The 22-year-old began his quest for the title with a three-set win over Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round of the Men's Singles.

In the second round, Sinner defeated another Dutch player Jesper de Bong in three straight sets. In the following round, Italian star continued his same routine by defeat Sebastian Baez of Argentina in another three-set win. In the fourth round, Jannik Sinner registered three-straight set win over Russian player Karen Khachanov.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐕𝐀𝐊 𝐃𝐉𝐎𝐊𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐂 𝐈𝐍 𝐀𝐍 𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈-𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 🤯



Jannik Sinner makes history en route to reaching his first-ever Grand Slam final 👏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/88MnpBVAmu — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2024

Sinner locked horns with another Alexander Rublev of Rublev in the quarterfinal. However, Sinner easily sailed into semifinal with a three-straight set win.

In the semifinal, Jannik Sinner completely outclassed Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic in four-set win on Rod Laver Arena. With this, Sinner's 17-set winning streak come to an end. Jannik Sinner became the Italian player to qualify for Men's Singles Final at Australian Open 2024.

Daniil Medevdev makes it to third consecutive Australian Open Final

Russian tennis star Daniil Medevdev will play his third consecutive final at Australian Open on Sunday. Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in previous two finals in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The World No.3 began his campaign with a four-set win against Terence Atmane in the opening round of the Men's Singles. However, in the following round, Daniil Medvedev endured a tough battle as he had to fight back from two sets down to thrilling five-set win against Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

In the third round, Medvedev smoothly sailed into the next round with three-set win over Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada. In the fourth round, the Russian No.1 player defeated Nuno Borges of Portugal in fourth sets.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄 ✅✅



Daniil Medvedev comes back from two sets down for the 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃 time at the #AusOpen to beat Alexander Zverev 💪 pic.twitter.com/bp4SQ9HqxP — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2024

In the quarterfinal, Daniil Medvedev put on a good fight against Hubert Hurkacz in thrilling five-set win. In the semifinal, the 27-year-old yet again displayed his mental toughness and tenacity to bounce back from two sets to defeat Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller on Rod Laver Arena.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medevdev Head To Head

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medevdev will lock horns with each other for the first time in the Grand Slam final. Two had squared off nine times, with Russian star leading 6-3. The Australian Open 2024 Final will be Sinner and Medvedev 10th contest against each other.

The last encounter between two players was in ATP World Tour Finals last year, where Jannik Sinner emerged victorious by 2-1 over Daniil Medvedev.

The Australian Open 2024 Final is expected to thrilling as Jannik Sinner aims for first Grand Slam triumph, while Daniil Medvedev eye 'third time lucky' at Melbourne Major.

When to watch Australian Open 2024 Final?

Australian Open 2024 Final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will take place on Rod Laver Arena at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Australian Open 2024 Final?

The Australian Open 2024 Men's Singles Final will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 5. Those who prefer to watch the final on OTT can livestream on Sony Liv app or Sony Liv website.