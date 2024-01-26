 Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Vents Frustration On Water Bottle After Losing 3rd Set To Novak Djokovic In Semifinal; Watch
Jannik Sinner became the first player to defeat Novak Djokovic in the Men's Singles semifinal at Australian Open

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Jannik Sinner lost his cool after 3rd set lost to Novak Djokovic | Credits: Twitter/The Tennis Letter

Italian tennis star and World No.4 Jannik Sinner grabbed headlines after defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of Men's Singles at Australian Open 2024 on Friday, January 26.

The 22-year-old completely outplayed Djokovic with a thrilling four-set win - 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 in in three hours and 21 minutes to qualify for first Grand Slam final of his career at Melbourne Park. Jannik Sinner put himself in a commanding position after taking 2-0 lead against Novak Djokovic.

In the third set, Sinner was on the verge of closing out the game as he was leading in a tiebreak. However, Djokovic bounced back and saved a match point to take the contest to the fourth set. This was Italian tennis star first set defeat in the Australian Open 2024.

In a viral video, Jannik Sinner can be seen frustrated after losing the third set to Novak Djokovic, ending 17-set winning-streak in the tournament. The 22-year-old picked up a water bottle knocked it with another one as he lost his lost cool for missing a massive opportunity.

In the fourth set, Jannik Sinner fought back hard against Novak Djokovic with 6-3 win to close out the match and qualify for his first Grand Slam final. With Sinner's semifinal win against Djokovic, Australian Open will witness new Australian Open champion for the first time since 2014.

Read Also
Australian Open 2024: Who Is Jannik Sinner, The Youngster Halting Novak Djokovic's Winning Streak?
article-image
