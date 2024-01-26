'Shocked With My Level': Novak Djokovic Labels His Australian Open Semi-Final Loss As Amongst His Worst Matches

Novak Djokovic. | (Credits: Twitter)

Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic admitted that Jannik Sinner outplayed him completely in the Australian Open 2024 semi-finals and it was one of the worst grand-slam matches he ever played. The veteran Tennis star also felt he has not played his best throughout the tournament.

After losing the first two sets of the match, the 36-year-old won the 3rd set in a tie breaker before losing the 4th one to crash out of the grand slam event. It was also his first-ever semi-final defeat at the Australian Open and halted his match-winning streak of 33.

"This is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I've ever played!"



Brutal honesty from Novak Djokovic - who sets the highest standard for himself.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jWOZUmKzcq — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 26, 2024

Speaking at a presser, Djokovic stated:

"He outplayed me completely. I was shocked with my level in a bad way.. this was one of the worst Grand Slam matches I've ever played. At least that I remember."

"To be honest, you know, the whole tournament I haven't really played close to my best. Match maybe against Mannarino was great, but most of the matches I was, yeah, not playing up to par, so to say, the way I play here in Australia normally. So in a way it did surprise me, because I thought, you know, it won't be that bad in the first two sets."

"But in the other hand, I didn't feel really myself on the court during this tournament. One can say semifinals is a great result, of course, but I always expect, yeah, the highest of myself, and it wasn't meant to be today."