Australian Open 2024: Who Is Jannik Sinner, The Youngster Halting Novak Djokovic's Winning Streak?

By: Aakash Singh | January 26, 2024
22-year-old Jannik Sinner was born in August 2001 in San Candido in Italy. Sinner started playing Tennis aged 3 and became a professional in 2018.
Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill are the youngster's current coaches. Cahill joined the Italian's staff in 2022, while Sinner has also worked with the likes of Simona Halep and Andre Agassi.
Jannik Sinner won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in August 2023 by beating Australia's Alex de Mianur. It was his 8th career title and surged him to 8th in career-ranking.
As far as ATP tours go, Sinner has won 10 titles, winning his first in Sofia in 2020 and won another in 2021. The 22-year-old added 3 more titles that same year, emerging victorious, Washington, Sofia, and then Antwerp.
The year 2023 saw Sinner spearhead Italy to its maiden Davis Cup title since 1976 when they overcame Serbia in the semi-final and beat Australia in the final. Italy had also won the Davis Cup for the 2nd time.
Jannik Sinner's breakthrough win has arguably been beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men's singles 2024 semi-final. Sinner's best performance before this in grand slams was reaching the semi-final of Wimbledon 2023.
Sinner beat Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3. It was the first time that the Serbian had lost an Australian Open game in 33 matches and Djokovic didn't get even a single break point.
Having progressed to his first final, Jannik Sinner will either play Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev in the decider of Australian Open 2024.
After the win, Sinner said in an interview by BBC, claiming, "It was very, very tough. I felt like [Djokovic] wasn't feeling that great so I kept pushing. I just tried to be ready for the fourth set, which I started off really, really well."
