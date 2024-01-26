Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev Shouts 'Karma' After Semifinal Win Over Alexander Zverev; Watch Video

Daniil Medevdev | Credits: Twitter

Russian tennis star and World No.3 Daniil Medvedev shouted the word 'karma' following his semifinal win over his rival Alexander Zverev at Australian Open 2024 on Friday, January 24.

Medvedev had to overcome a tough battle from two sets to defeat Zverev in five-set thriller - 5-7 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3 , the match lasted for over four hours. His remarkable comeback received a big applause from the crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

After fighting two-set win in tiebreaks, Daniil Medvedev won the opening game and broke Alexander Zverev's service in the third game of the fifth to take 3-2. From there on, Medvedev dominated the proceedings and moved into the final, where he will face Jannik Sinner for the title clash.

After winning the final set, Daniil Medevdev looked at his team sitting at the players' box and yelled the word 'karma', seemingly to take a dig at Zverev comments on him in a Netflix show Break Point.

Recently, Netflix released a web series 'Break Point', wherein Alexander Zverev stated that Daniil Medvedev's first round defeat in French Open 2023 was an act of 'Karma'.

However, the semifinal clash between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev was much-anticipated as they have been rivals since their first face-off in 2016. Both faced off each other 19 times in their career, with Medvedev leading 12-7 after Australia Open semifinal.