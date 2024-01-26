Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev Sets Up Title Clash With Jannik Sinner After Tough Semifinal Win Against Alexander Zverev

Daniil Medvedev | Credits: Twitter

World No.3 Daniil Medevdev has yet again displayed fighting spirit and tenacity as he recovered from two sets down against Alexander Zverev in the Men's Singles semifinal at Australian Open 2024 on Friday, January 26.

Medvedev reached his third consecutive Australian Open Final with a thrilling five-set over his bitter rival Zverev of Germany - 5-7 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3 in four hours and 18 minutes at Rod Laver Arena in midnight. The third seed couldn't better of Alexander Zverev in two sets.

However, Daniil Medvedev fought back hard and won the tie breaks in the next two sets to take the thrilling contest into decider. In the final set, the 27-year-old managed to pull off and closed out the match after Alexander Zverev hit the ball outside the designated boundary of the court.