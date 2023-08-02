Ishan Kishan Makes A Statement Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, And BCCI Selectors Will Have To Take Note

With the three-match ODI series wrapped up in style with a 200-run victory, India have gained some positives and indicators for the ODI World Cup.

The strongest of the positives will have to be the form and performance of Ishan Kishan, who has been a revelation of sorts in this series with three back-to-back fifties.

Ishan Kishan the rising star

Kishan has made a compelling case with his exploits in the ODI series and the selectors for sure would have taken note of his approach.

The way he adapted to the conditions in the first two matches where it wasn't all that easy to play a free-flowing innings and then unleashing his full range of shots in the third ODI was an illustration of what Kishan is capable of. With 184 runs from three games with a strike rate of 111.51 and top score of 77, Kishan has done what was required of him.

With India's top three slots for the ODI World Cup fairly well established with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli occupying those positions, Kishan's place could possibly come in at No 4 although he has certainly made a case for the reserve opener's slot as well.

Kishan's swashbuckling innings in the third ODI has shown the selectors he could be more than handy in the opening position. Although, that seems like a remote possibility given that skipper Rohit and Gill are most likely to be India's openers throughout the World Cup.

The No 4 slot would also depend on the fitness and comeback of KL Rahul as the Bangalore man is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). If Rahul is fit and available for the World Cup, then he will automatically take the wicket-keeper batsman's role at No 4.

However, in the eventuality of Rahul not being able to make it, Kishan now stands the strongest chance unless Sanju Samson does something electrifying in Ireland where he will have three opportunities to make his case to the selectors.

The left-handed X-factor

Apart from the wicket-keeper batsman's role where Kishan stands the best chance of making it into the playing eleven, the Jharkhand batsman lends the team the X-Factor being a left-handed batsman.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is unlikely to make it for the World Cup, Kishan's left-handed hitting ability will add a third dimension to India's batting firepower in the

middle-order. In a batting order crowded with right-handers, the southpaw will give the opposition something to think about and make it just a little harder to adjust their lines.

Unknown entity

Although, the IPL has ensured that players from different countries are mingling with each other and understand each other's game and approach fairly well, Kishan is still an unknown entity in international cricket.

He has not played a lot of ODI cricket even though he has a very impressive record in the 50-over format with 694 runs from 17 matches with a hundred, double-hundred and six fifties.

Kishan has an average of 46.27 and a strike rate of 107.43 that speaks volumes about his power-hitting ability and impactful performances.

