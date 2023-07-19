Team India Cricketers Splash Ishan Kishan's Face On His Birthday Cake (WATCH)

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill have fun with Ishan Kishan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Young Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan seemed to have an unforgettable birthday bash as he celebrated his 25th with his teammates during the ongoing tour of the West Indies. Kishan took to his official Instagram handle posted a video of Mohammed Siraj applying cake on his face. The youngster also posted a picture of him with cake applied all over his face.

In the video uploaded by Kishan on Instagram, as Kishan cut the take, Team India players Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill dumped his face into the cake. Earlier, Rohit Sharma hilariously asked his Mumbai Indians' teammate about the gift he wants from them and that it has to be the entire team's contribution.

India are currently gearing up for their second Test against the West Indies, set to start on Thursday at Port of Spain in Trinidad. Rohit Sharma and co. registered a win by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica. In a pre-match press conference, Rohit, who scored a hundred in the 1st Test, hinted at no changes for the final one.

Ishan Kishan affected a couple of dismissals on his Test debut:

Meanwhile, Kishan didn't have a significant role to play in India's comprehensive win in the opening Test. Apart from affecting a couple of dismissals across innings, the left-handed batter scored only a single with the bat. The Indian captain declared the innings at 226-5 immediately after Kishan got off the mark in Test cricket.

As for the West Indies, they have made one change to their squad for the 2nd Test, bringing in uncapped spinner Kevin Sinclair for Raymond Reifer.

