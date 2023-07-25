 'Look At The Pitches Where They Play': Ishan Kishan On Why England's 'Bazball' Can't Work For India Every Time
Ishan Kishan has taken a dig at England's 'Bazball' and explained why it can't work for India every time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Ishan Kishan raises his bat after his fifty. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan felt England's 'Bazball' style of cricket isn't workable across conditions and situations, stating that it is most suited only on flat tracks. The left-handed batter reflected that pitches in India turn extravagantly, making it challenging for the batters to play shots at will.

England, under their new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, have resorted to an aggressive approach since they took over last year. The approach allowed England to chase down 250+ targets four consecutive times in the 2022 summer, including registering their highest successful run-chase in the format.

When asked whether India will play in the same 'Bazball' approach, Ishan said it's highly dependent on the situation.

"It is an interesting style of play, but not possible that you play that fast in every game. You have to look at the situation. England are doing well but look at the pitches where they play. Where we play, it is not easy to bat because of turn and bounce," the 25-year-old told the host broadcaster after the drawn 2nd Test against the West Indies."

Ishan Kishan smashed a 33-ball half-century against the West Indies in his 2nd Test:

While Kishan hardly received an opportunity to bat in his Test debut in Dominica, the management promoted him in the 2nd innings of the following match in Trinidad. He repaid the faith with an unbeaten 34-ball 52 and smashed two sixes in the couple of balls before India declared.

Due to persistent rain on day 5 of the 2nd Test, the match resulted in a draw. The visitors had reduced the Caribbeans to 76-2 while defending 365. Nevertheless, India already took the series with a commanding innings and 141-run win in the opening match.

