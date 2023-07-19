'Birthday Gift Tu Hum Logo Ko Dey 100 Karke': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Response On What The Team Will Gift Ishan Kishan, (WATCH)

Throughout the years, Rohit Sharma has presented us with numerous unforgettable moments, both in the game and in his personal life. His clever and humorous replies to questions have frequently captured the attention of the media. Once again, just before the 2nd Test against West Indies in Trinidad, the Indian captain delivered another one of those memorable moments.

Captain demands century as birthday gift

Recently, Ishan Kishan celebrated his birthday, and when questioned about his plans for gifting his fellow teammate from the Indian and Mumbai Indians squads, Rohit Sharma came up with a hilarious and unexpected request. His response left the young wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, laughing uncontrollably.

“Kya birthday gift chahiye bhai tereko? Sub toh hai bhai. Team ko puchna padega. (What do you want brother? You have everything. Will have to ask the team. We should ask the team about this. It should be the team’s contribution.

“Birthday gift tu hum logo ko dey bhai 100 run karke (You should give us a birthday gift by scoring 100 runs)," Rohit added.

Kishan will get his chance to contribute big

Ishan Kishan received an unexpected early birthday gift from Rohit Sharma when he was handed his Test debut during the series opener in Dominica. Although he didn't have much opportunity to showcase his batting skills, as the Indian innings was declared soon after he came to the crease, Ishan made a significant impact as a wicketkeeper.

Operating on a turning pitch against skilled bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan displayed an impressive performance behind the stumps. His skills and composure while keeping were noteworthy, and he managed to handle the challenging conditions with confidence. Despite not getting a chance to contribute with the bat, Ishan made the most of his opportunity and left a positive impression on the team and fans alike.

“Ishan is a very talented guy. He has scored double-century in limited-overs cricket. We have to give him more chances to showcase his talent. He likes to bat aggressively. I have had a clear discussion with him and given him full freedom and he needs that," Rohit said.

“I would like to point out his wicketkeeping. He kept really well considering he was playing his first Test on a pitch where the ball was turning and bouncing, some were keeping low. Unfortunately he scored only one because we had to declare. I am sure when he gets to bat more, he will be ready and raring to go," he added.



