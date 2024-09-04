Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract

Image: X

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, has signed a new 5-year contract with WWE. Hogan confirmed the news on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, hosted by current WWE superstar and YouTuber Logan Paul. The contract does not allow him to enter the ring but will focuse on licensing, merchandising, and making occasional appearances as a WWE ambassador.

Hogan, who will turn 71 soon, explained that his role will include handling licensing and merchandising as well as appearing sporadically for WWE events. He mentioned, “I’m excited to be involved in licensing and merchandising, and if they need me for WrestleMania, I’m always happy to help, though it’s definitely different at my age.”

Hogan also expressed his support for Logan Paul, who recently lost the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam. Despite the controversies and legal issues surrounding Paul, Hogan believes he deserves to be WWE World Champion. Hogan said. “You should not be any champion except the world champion”

Logan Paul's WWE run so far

Logan Paul has had a incredible career so far after signing for WWE IN 2022. He has gone toe to toe with Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Roman Reigns, competed in the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and won the United States Title

Paul won the US Championship at Crown Jewel in 2023 and went on to retain it for the next nine months, even defending it against the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40.

He recently lost the title to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. So, as far as his heel face is concerned, it’s rocking big time, and any change in this character would be a monumental suicide.